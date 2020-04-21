Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.67. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

