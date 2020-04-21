Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Embraer from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

ERJ stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.74. Embraer has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,253,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 318,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

