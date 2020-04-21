Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Employers by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Employers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Employers stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

