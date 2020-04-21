Epiq Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

