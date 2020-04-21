Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPRT stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

