Event Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.39

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$7.39 ($5.24) and last traded at A$7.45 ($5.28), with a volume of 215970 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.53 ($5.34).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.97.

Get Event Hospitality and Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Jane Hastings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$11.24 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of A$33,729.00 ($23,921.28).

About Event Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT)

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.