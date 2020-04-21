Exane Derivatives Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 140.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares in the company, valued at $31,145,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $62.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

