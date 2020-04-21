Exane Derivatives Cuts Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,963 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Centurylink by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.