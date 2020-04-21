Exane Derivatives Has $80,000 Stock Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Iamgold were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth $79,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Iamgold stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Iamgold Corp has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.