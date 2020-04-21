Exane Derivatives Invests $36,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIO by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,290,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,406,000 after purchasing an additional 704,700 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,487,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NIO by 11,568.2% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NIO by 1,146.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,301 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

