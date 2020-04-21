Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 528,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,341,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,337,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.