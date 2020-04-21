Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

