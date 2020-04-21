Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

