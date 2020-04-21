Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.5% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

