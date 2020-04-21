Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.05.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

