Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $400.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

