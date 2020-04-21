Firestone Capital Management Acquires 128 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

