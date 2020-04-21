Firestone Capital Management Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.