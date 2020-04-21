First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

