First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 4,873 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,922 shares of company stock worth $11,390,038 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.