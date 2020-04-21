First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

