First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,959.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,877.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.