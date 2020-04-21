First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 633 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 119,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.