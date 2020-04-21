First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

