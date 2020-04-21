First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $209,000 Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

