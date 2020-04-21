First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $210,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

