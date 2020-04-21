First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $118,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 456,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 278,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AngioDynamics by 3,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 239,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $373.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.