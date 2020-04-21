First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Holdings Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 133,964 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 782,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 129,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter.

FDEU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

