Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Ford Motor has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.94-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.94-1.20 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.