General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in General Motors were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

