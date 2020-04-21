Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Dan Hartley Sells 7,500 Shares

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total value of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 3,650 ($48.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.37. Genus plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,216 ($29.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,709.98 ($48.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,234.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,127.64.

Get Genus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,226.17 ($42.44).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.