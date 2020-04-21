Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,549 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Yandex worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

