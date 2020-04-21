Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,283 Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Aegion worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Aegion by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aegion by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegion by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aegion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aegion in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

