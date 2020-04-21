Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of K12 worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of LRN opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

