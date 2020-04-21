Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Antares Pharma worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $458.60 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

