GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

