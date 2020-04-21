Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

