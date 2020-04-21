Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.77.

United Rentals stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

