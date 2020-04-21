Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

