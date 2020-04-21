Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

