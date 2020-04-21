Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

