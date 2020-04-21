Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 545 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

