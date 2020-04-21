Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

