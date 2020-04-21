Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

ETN opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.