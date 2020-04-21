Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 18,012 Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trivago worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRVG. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago by 585.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

TRVG opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Trivago NV – has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

