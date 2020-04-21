Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,786 Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global Indemnity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $350.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Stephen Green acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,546. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975 over the last ninety days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Indemnity Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.