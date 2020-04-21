Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 16,939 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

