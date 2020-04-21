Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAPO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of VAPO opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Vapotherm Inc has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $395.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

