Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

CRVS opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

