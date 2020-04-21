Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 135.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hawkins worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

